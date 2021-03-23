Letter: New conservative to challenge Lankford

It is with amazement and bewilderment that I read about an impending challenge to Sen. James Lankford announced by the Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer ("Tulsa pastor challenges Lankford for Senate with boost from Trump loyalist Michael Flynn," March 17).

NASA has a saying, "No problem is so serious, that it can't be made worse."

As if Lankford's seditious undermining of democracy by trumpeting President Donald Trump's lie that the election was in doubt, as well as his feeble attempts to undermine recovery and obstruct actual problem solving weren't enough, along comes Lahmeyer.

Surrounded by a convicted, treasonous felon in retired Gen. Michael Flynn (pardoned by Trump) as well as local COVID-19 spreaders and other embarrassing hangers-on, Lahmeyer announced his candidacy.

Presumably, Lankford was insufficiently sycophantic to the most corrupt president in history, undermining democracy. His repeated violations of his constitutional oath and the ongoing hypocrisy reflected in his voting record are not enough for the folks representing Lahmeyer.