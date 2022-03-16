 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Never forget Putin's attacks on freedom

During the 2016-17 school year, Oologah-Talala High School had two foreign exchange students: a young man from Germany, and a young man from Ukraine.

In light of the chaos inflicted by Vladimir Putin’s revoltingly uncivilized invasion of Ukraine, a memory came to mind. While walking in the empty hallways to run an errand, I noticed the Ukrainian student walking through the halls as well.

His eyes beamed with a glorious light, and he sported a radiant smile. As the young man walked on, seemingly not noticing me, I witnessed as he sang to himself gleefully, “I love America” over and over again.

Both then, and now, I believe I witnessed something truly pure. Now more than ever, it is clear we mustn't forsake, ignore, or become complacent to the atrocities being committed even as you read these very words.

We must stand as allies and rally for the free nations of the world, and support those who value the very same freedoms we so easily take for granted.

We must not forget the bombings of the maternity ward in Mariupol, the Sonechko Kindergarten in Okhtyrka, the holocaust memorial Babyn Yar in Kyiv (the site of one of the largest mass killings, during the Holocaust), or the countless other lives that have been stolen or brutalized since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine began.

And we must not forget the young Ukrainian with the shining eyes, who in Oologah, Oklahoma, in the spring of 2017 so gleefully proclaimed, “I love America.”

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

