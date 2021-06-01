Letter: Never cover up tragic events

The greatest horror among the horrors of the Tulsa Race Massacre was the denial that followed.

I will not dwell upon this history here. Instead, I ask readers to reflect upon how denial of events can poison the present and future.

Consider this with the attempt to look away from the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Whatever the reasons or excuses of these rioters, and whoever promoted and permitted it to happen, it did happen.

We can argue about the degree to which President Donald Trump instigated, aided and abetted them, but we do know he refused to concede defeat in the general election.

I applaud those who adhered to the Constitution and certified the ballots of the Electoral College at this time of maximum peril.

Now the Republican Party is resisting a congressional investigation into that event as threatening to our republic as the burning of the Capitol in the War of 1812 or the Civil War.

Maybe they don't want us to see. Maybe they are ashamed. Maybe they are afraid of Trump.

But if the the Republican Party leaders attempt to place a camouflage of denial upon Trump's role in these shocking events, it will come back to haunt them.