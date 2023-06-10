Letter: Never before have generations feared mass shootings Marion McFadden, Broken Arrow Jun 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Vincent Salazar, right, father of Layla Salazar, weeps while kneeling in front of a cross with his daughter's name at a memorial site for the victims killed in last year's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) Dario Lopez-Mills Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marion McFadden, Broken Arrow In 1950, when I was a teenager, I did not fear a mass shooter coming to my church, my school, my home.Now, mass shootings are tallied by the hundreds, and more children die from gunshots than from car wrecks.These events must not be in the future of today’s teenagers. What can be done to prevent this? Dr. Chris McNeil joins the podcast this week to explain that, in his opinion, because of a poor medical recruiting system, we are losing lives, talent and time. McNeil is the only Black male resident emergency physician in Tulsa, and starting July 1, he'll be the only one in the state. He has ideas on how and why that needs to change. Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio 0 Comments Tags Postal Service Police Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Our unqualified, unawake state superintendent "Words matter, and, if we didn’t learn that lesson on Jan. 6, 2021, we’d better wake up." says Sapulpa resident Steve Horner. Letter: Ryan Walters, I am not a terrorist "I am not a terrorist. I am not a rogue teacher. I am an educator. I love my job. I do my best." says Tulsa resident Katrina Morrison. Letter: Fine work We are so grateful to Gov. Kevin Stitt for stopping funding to Oklahoma Educational Television Authority., says Pauline Lovell of Tulsa. Letter: More comparison needed to high school football coaches "I wish the article had gone deeper into student-to-coach ratios and how they compare to classroom ratios." says Tulsa resident Phillip Carnahan. Letter: Pay reparations "Reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre have been insufficient, and the city needs to do more." says Tulsa resident Hugh Baxter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio