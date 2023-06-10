In 1950, when I was a teenager, I did not fear a mass shooter coming to my church, my school, my home.

Now, mass shootings are tallied by the hundreds, and more children die from gunshots than from car wrecks.

These events must not be in the future of today’s teenagers. What can be done to prevent this?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.