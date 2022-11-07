Letter: Neil Sparks was a true American hero

Recently an obituary in the Tulsa World honored Neil Sparks. It was much too short.

After graduation from Will Rogers High School, Sparks attended Oklahoma State University and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy in 1959. In his more than 28-year career, he was deployed 10 times on various aircraft carriers, four times to Vietnamese waters, flying combat, search-and-rescue and support missions.

In July 1967, Sparks and his crew flew more than 200 miles into North Vietnam, over heavily fortified hostile territory, to rescue a downed Navy fighter pilot. Under intense enemy ground fire, his helicopter was severely damaged.

Nonetheless, after 20 minutes in a hover, he miraculously completed a successful rescue. For displaying unprecedented valor and extraordinary heroism in combat, he was awarded the Navy Cross. Sparks was honored as the most decorated member in the 50-year history of Helicopter Squadron Two with 31 medals and ribbons.

For displaying unprecedented valor and extraordinary heroism in combat, he was awarded the Navy Cross, the highest award in the naval service, and second only to the Medal of Honor. Sparks completed his education at the Naval Post Graduate School, commanded a helicopter squadron in Florida, and was the operations officer of an amphibious assault ship.

Sparks was a true American hero. Rest well.

