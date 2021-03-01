Letter: Needing leaders to be creative

The numbers and statistics given paints a fairly bleak picture for the one-quarter to one-third of the American people most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

From those who had jobs that are now gone to students of all ages still trying to attend classes, the pandemic has altered their lives permanently.

Military and others with similar responsibilities know about having to adapt, improvise and change.

New ways of conducting the business of life must always be taken in cautiously. The basic needs of food, clothing and shelter will always come first.

I pray that our leaders know and understand that Americans are suffering. The pandemic aid bill that they have debated for too long already will end up being just another bandage on a festering wound.

I hope and pray that there are people in Tulsa and in Oklahoma who realize how dire our situation really is and are motivated to create new solutions and new answers.

God's blessings and speed to all. I am disabled American veteran, and to me, America has, and always will be, great.

Emmett H. Smith, Tulsa