Lately, there have been several stories about efforts from the Tulsa City Council and Mayor's Office to review cannabis rules, medical services, department reorganization and pay raises for police (and hopefully the Fire Department).

All of these are worthwhile efforts, and I would like to add one more concern: code enforcement.

Code enforcement is the tool with which the city can protect property values and the esthetics of Tulsa. Things like abandoned property, debris sitting on curbs, parking cars in yards and dogs (and other pets) left outside affect our quality of life.

Property values are the basis of tax revenues, and protecting this source of revenue should have a bit higher priority. There is Tulsa 311, and residents can use this to report problems (if they are not afraid to).

But where are the code enforcement folks?

There are three basic types of neighborhoods: stable neighborhoods needing a little additional city service to maintain values; transitional neighborhoods that may be increasing or decreasing in value due to age/condition of properties; and at-risk neighborhoods that are usually older houses with a high percentage of rental homes.

Protecting property values protects the value of Tulsa. What is the city going to do to protect property values so we continue to draw families, retirees and remote workers to the city?

One more thing, has anyone noticed that the rampant red light running has become more rampant? Someone is going to get hurt!

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.