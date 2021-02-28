Letter: Need an app to notify residents when waterlines break

We are one of those families who had our water shut off due to a nearby waterline break.

It took three days before the line was repaired.

I want to thank the hardworking crews that spent hours repairing all these lines in very cold weather and miserable conditions!

I would like to make suggestions about communication. Our water was turned off at midnight without notice.

Had we had any notice that our water would be shut off, we could have made some preparations that would have made the time without water much easier.

Is it possible that the water department could have an app to notify individual families when the water will be shut off — like weather alerts and Amber Alerts — so we could prepare for loss of water.

That would be a welcome relief to have some warning.

This type of problem will most likely happen again due to climate change.

As a city, we need to be prepared for that. Perhaps the lines need to be buried deeper, or use different material. I don’t know.

But, I do know this will happen again and probably sooner than later.