Letter: Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated people
Letter: Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated people

I read in the USA Today that only 1% of the patients hospitalized today with COVID-19 have been vaccinated.

In other words 99% are unvaccinated people. The other demographic is that the patients getting sick are the younger people.

I think that the message here is that the vaccine works and works quite well.

To vaccinate or not, is not a political problem, it is a moral problem.

If I can help someone else by getting vaccinated, then I have helped my community and my country.

Michael J. Haugh, M.D., Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

