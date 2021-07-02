Letter: NBA injuries more complicated than most think

There is a general consensus that the huge amount of injuries sustained during this year's NBA playoffs was due to the short rest time and offseason.

Many analysts, some players and other personalities have cited this as the reason for these misfortunes. I believe the number of injuries and rest time was a correlation, not causation.

Most of these injuries are completely independent of previous events, like Kyrie Irving's landing on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot or Trae Young's landing on a referee's foot.

Some instances may be referenced to the shortened offseason, like Jamal Murray's nonexistence for the Nuggets or Anthony Davis's health inconsistency.

But, to blame the vast number of injuries on solely the league's bad decisions is immature.

Prayers to the players I named and to those I didn't; hopefully, they can get back to themselves soon.

