Letter: NATO can and should do more to stop Russian aggression

The North Atlantic Treaty (the document that defines NATO) contains just 1,273 words. It is not a complicated document. NATO is standing by as Putin murders thousands of Ukrainian citizens and destroys a proud society. The world is saddened and repulsed.

Sadly, put the good intentions of NATO aside, and the fact is Putin is avoiding invocation of NATO’s Article 5, thus enabling his misery in Ukraine. Article 5 authorizes resistance to aggression that threatens NATO parties. Putin would back off his aggression and his nuclear threats if he were to be confronted by a united resistance of the parties to NATO.

Paraphrased, Article 5 says: The parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them will respond.

There is a viable and bloodless opportunity to stop Putin and cause him to exit Ukraine if NATO were to amend Article 5 to add the following provision:

The parties further agree that an armed attack against a non-NATO member that may position the attacker to initiate an attack against one or more of them shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defense will respond.

It is time for NATO to stop standing by and stop Putin’s aggression.

