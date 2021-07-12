Letter: Native Indian people deserve reparations

Before reparations can be given to Black Americans for past enslavement, every Native American tribal nation descendant from the Atlantic to Pacific oceans must be given reparations.

These reparations are for the stealing of their land, their capture and enslavement, their torture, the genocide and selective murders committed against them.

This letter comes from a resident of Oklahoma, Land of the Red Man resident.

Gary E. Morgan, Skiatook

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.