Letter: National Guard command change, vaccine policy switch doesn't boost readiness

When one Oklahoma National Guard adjutant general wouldn't support Gov. Kevin Stitt's vaccine policy, he fired him and hired someone who would.

National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Geoff Legler explained what the consequences are of not meeting federal requirements. Guard and Reserve members are required to receive several immunizations to be deployable worldwide, and the COVID-19 vaccine was added to the list.

Guard units are dual-hatted and have a war-time mission that will likely involve deploying outside the confines of Oklahoma.

The governor doesn't need tanks or F-16s to perform their state mission, but our active Army and Air Force leadership needs them for their federal mission, and they expect them to be deployable and combat ready.

Units that can't be mobilized become irrelevant to active duty forces, and that could set up a chain of undesirable effects concerning the future of those units. Our governor complains about federal government overreach, and I believe this is overreach at the state level.