 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: National Guard command change, vaccine policy switch doesn't boost readiness
0 Comments

Letter: National Guard command change, vaccine policy switch doesn't boost readiness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When one Oklahoma National Guard adjutant general wouldn't support Gov. Kevin Stitt's vaccine policy, he fired him and hired someone who would.

National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Geoff Legler explained what the consequences are of not meeting federal requirements. Guard and Reserve members are required to receive several immunizations to be deployable worldwide, and the COVID-19 vaccine was added to the list.

Guard units are dual-hatted and have a war-time mission that will likely involve deploying outside the confines of Oklahoma.

The governor doesn't need tanks or F-16s to perform their state mission, but our active Army and Air Force leadership needs them for their federal mission, and they expect them to be deployable and combat ready.

Units that can't be mobilized become irrelevant to active duty forces, and that could set up a chain of undesirable effects concerning the future of those units. Our governor complains about federal government overreach, and I believe this is overreach at the state level.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert