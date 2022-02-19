Letter: National divisions show overall lack of trust in each other

As the pandemic begins its third year, our country remains deeply divided, increasingly intolerant of differing opinions and steadily more militant.

Each side listens to its own preferred sources in a world where science is untrusted, opinion masquerades as news and entrenchment grows deeper. We aren’t changing beliefs, just hardening them.

Armed guards and lockdowns at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City are emblematic of where we are locally, and likely predictive of where we are going as a country.

World War II brought this country together. Americans made sacrifices in every aspect of life in the name of patriotism and mutual love of country.

The Vietnam War tore the country apart. We lost trust in leaders. We learned that news wasn’t always reliable, even when coming from previously reliable sources.

Some people resorted to making their beliefs known through alternative news, armed resistance and occasionally, bombs.

Healing took a generation and even then with deep scars.

COVID-19 has become our health care Vietnam. How can we change course? How can we learn from history before we make the same history?