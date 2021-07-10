 Skip to main content
Letter: National debt is reaching crushing levels with no end in sight
Letter: National debt is reaching crushing levels with no end in sight

A million seconds is a little more than 11 days; a billion seconds is a little more than 31 years; a trillion seconds is a little more than 317 centuries.

The U.S. national debt is approaching $29 trillion dollars, up approximately $3.1 trillion from last year. This year's debt is expected to add $3 trillion.

Consider a metric the federal government likes to use — the U.S. debt to gross domestic product ratio. I 1960, that equaled 53%. In 1980, that equaled 35%; 2000 equaled 57% and now it is at 128%.

It doesn't take a doctorate in economics from Harvard University or a compromised federal bureaucrat to know that spending more than your income will eventually lead to insolvency, bankruptcy, insecurity and despair.

That's home economics 101. 

Yet, where is the concern from our elected leaders including House Speaker Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate President Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Joe Biden and the Oklahoma congressional delegation?

Where is the remedy and legislation to prevent inflation, currency devaluation and eventual economic disaster with responsible, measured federal spending and budgeting?

Unfortunately, real government checks and balances have been abandoned in favor of party politics controlled largely by special interests and foreign governments at the expense of the general populace.

I suspect these inequities will not be eliminated until real campaign finance reform, term limits and other accountability measures are enacted. Only then will all Americans have an equal voice in government.

America there is no such thing as a free lunch.

