Letter: Nation needs to know details of Capitol insurrection

I am asking Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to vote to approve an investigation into the events that occurred at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6.

I am not asking that they vote to convict or even take a position. I do believe our nation needs to understand the specific actions and those responsible for this reprehensible day in our history to ensure it never happens again.

Like millions of Americans, and for that matter the world, I sat at home in horror and watched the events unfold.

Events that resulted in multiple deaths and will forever tarnish our great nation. For these reasons alone, it is critical for a full bipartisan investigation.

It is doubtful that criminal charges will ever materialize from the investigation. But, in the end, history will document indisputable facts.

Unfortunately, it is becoming clear that Congress and probably the Senate will vote along party lines. Those on the left are hopeful a full investigation will implicate President Donald Trump and others, while those on the right are hopeful that the events will simply fade away and not effect Trump or future election outcomes.

As a voting Republican for over 40 years, I do not feel this is a partisan issue.