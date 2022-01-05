Letter: Nation is facing a serious debt crisis

Our five greatest presidents were George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, Calvin Coolidge and Bill Clinton. The last two deserve great credit for balancing the federal budget for four years.

Since Clinton, our debt has risen from $5.2 trillion to $29 trillion. Our money and republic are at great risk today.

Apparently, our last four presidents performed like pigs at the trough. If we don’t start acting responsibly on taxing and spending, our republic will fail.

The almost 10 million federal pensioners and workers who receive over $40,000 a year, including Social Security, must have their cost of living adjustments cut by at least one half until our budget is consistently balanced.

Federal properties near heavily populated areas must be sold or rented. Anyone who proposed new spending on bureaucracies must be required to show where the funding will come from or they should be called pigs at the trough.

In the book “Animal Farm,” the pigs eventually broke the trough.

Am I wrong? How can anyone plan ahead today?