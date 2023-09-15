The veterans living in northeast Oklahoma are being blessed with a new hospital currently being built in downtown Tulsa. Coming with that blessing should be a fitting name for the new medical center.

I was informed by Rep. Kevin Hern’s office that the name for the new medical center has not been selected and will be decided by him and Sens. Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford at a future date.

I am requesting naming this new medical center after World War II Oklahoma Medal of Honor recipient is Navy Commander Ernest Evans. He was born in Pawnee on Aug. 13, 1908 and graduated from Muskogee's Central High School in 1926 before joining the Navy. He was a citizen of Cherokee and Muscogee nations.

During the battle of the Leyte Gulf, he was the captain of the USS Johnston, and his actions were instrumental in determining the outcome of that naval battle.

If you agree the new VA medical center should be named after a local American hero, please contact Hern, Mullin and Lankford and suggest Evans, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country on Oct. 25, 1944.

The contact numbers for Hern are 918-935-3222 (local) and 202-225-2211 (Washington, D.C.). For Mullin, it is 918-921-8520 (local) and 202-224-4721 (Washington, D.C.). For Lankford, the numbers are 918-581-7651 (local) and 202-224-5754 (Washington, D.C.)

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.