Letter: My party, the GOP, has lost its way

I read with great interest the op-ed piece by Gary Peluso-Verdend (“Stop treating constituents like an enemy,” June 23). I have been a political conservative my entire life. I was also a very active Republican for 46 years, until 2016, when the party nominated a totally unqualified, ill-equipped candidate for president.

However, reading this gentleman's column, I found myself agreeing with nearly every position he took, as he described his beliefs as a "blue-oriented voter in one of the nation's reddest states." I echo nearly everything he stands for. How can that be?

It is because the conservative minds and the Republican Party have completely lost their way. And if the moderate wing of the party (does it still exist?) doesn't act to redirect the party to rationality, our problems will grow much worse.

I am not optimistic.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

