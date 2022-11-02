 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: My conscience tells me to vote for Hofmeister

  • 0

Author Barry Friedman and Ginnie Graham recommend everyone watch the Oklahoma state superintendent debate. Was Jena Nelson not aggressive enough? Did Ryan Walters repeat the same phrases too many times?

I am proud to be an American. In my opinion, Americans are the most generous caring people in the world. I am appealing to Oklahomans to vote their conscience. Many brave Americans have laid their lives to uphold the freedom of this country.

I sincerely believe that the American voting system is fair and nobody stole the election in 2020. I am hoping Sen. James Lankford and Congressman Markwayne Mullin would show some courage and admit it.

Regarding the governor's election, Gov. Kevin Stitt should tell us what good he has done and where he will do better next time given the opportunity. Joy Hofmeister seems to me a better candidate for governor. You need to make that choice.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert