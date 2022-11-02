Letter: My conscience tells me to vote for Hofmeister

I am proud to be an American. In my opinion, Americans are the most generous caring people in the world. I am appealing to Oklahomans to vote their conscience. Many brave Americans have laid their lives to uphold the freedom of this country.

I sincerely believe that the American voting system is fair and nobody stole the election in 2020. I am hoping Sen. James Lankford and Congressman Markwayne Mullin would show some courage and admit it.

Regarding the governor's election, Gov. Kevin Stitt should tell us what good he has done and where he will do better next time given the opportunity. Joy Hofmeister seems to me a better candidate for governor. You need to make that choice.

