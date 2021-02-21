Letter: Must find agreement on facts

In a recent letter("Sen. James Lankford's passion is racial harmony," Feb. 9), the writer regrets that little attention has been paid to the Peter Navarro report in which election integrity issues are “jaw-droppingly detailed.”

Election integrity is one of the most important issues in our country.

I read this report to see what evidence exists for election fraud. All I found jaw-dropping was the report’s incredibly inflammatory and biased language.

I tried researching any evidence presented for the myriad accusations. It is presented only in the copious footnote internet links.

Most of the links I found are legal filings in many of President Donald Trump’s lawsuits. These filings also presented no evidence, only allegations.

The state and federal judges who looked at the evidence in these cases rejected or ruled against 61 out of 62 cases.

I conclude that the Navarro report proves nothing other than the strong but erroneous belief of many, that the election was stolen.