Letter: Murders of Osage Nation citizens in 1920s need recognition
I just move to Oklahoma and have been reading and watching about the Tulsa Race Massacre, which was never taught to me in school. 

It was very sad and horrible this took place. But, I do have a question: Why aren't the murders of the Osage Nation Indians not getting press or television coverage?

This was a tragedy, and it also needs to be told.

There is a movie being made, but the story needs to be told like the Tulsa Race Massacre. 

