Sen. Markwayne Mullin revealed in a U.S. Senate hearing recently he only took a salary of $50,000 from his plumbing company. This came out in an argument with the Teamsters Union president.

I hope he will share his secrets with the rest of Oklahoma on how to do so well financially on such a modest income.

