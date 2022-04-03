Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

It should come as no surprise to any rational person that Markwayne Mullin is now calling for Trump’s first impeachment to be rescinded.

This is the same Mullin who promised, if elected to Congress, he would not continuously seek re-election; the same Mullin who opposed the establishment of a bipartisan House committee to investigate the facts behind the Jan. 6 insurrection; the same Mullin who wants the state Legislature to dictate what teachers will teach in schools and how they will teach it; the same Mullin who recommended that U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger be severely reprimanded by his party for agreeing to serve on the bipartisan House Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

It is also the same Mullin who now seeks to succeed U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe in a few months despite his self-imposed term limit pledge.

The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States.

No Oklahomans or other Americans reading this have ever lived in more politically perilous times than these, and few current members of Congress better represent the face of that peril than Markwayne Mullin. If we are to save democracy in America, we must vote blue in ’22.

