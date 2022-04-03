 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Mullin's impeachment proposal is just another stunt

  • 0

It should come as no surprise to any rational person that Markwayne Mullin is now calling for Trump’s first impeachment to be rescinded.

This is the same Mullin who promised, if elected to Congress, he would not continuously seek re-election; the same Mullin who opposed the establishment of a bipartisan House committee to investigate the facts behind the Jan. 6 insurrection; the same Mullin who wants the state Legislature to dictate what teachers will teach in schools and how they will teach it; the same Mullin who recommended that U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger be severely reprimanded by his party for agreeing to serve on the bipartisan House Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

It is also the same Mullin who now seeks to succeed U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe in a few months despite his self-imposed term limit pledge.

The sheer dishonesty, hypocrisy and lust for authoritarian political power in this millionaire plumber ought to frighten not only the citizens of this state, but every American citizen hoping and praying for democracy’s survival in these now badly divided United States.

People are also reading…

No Oklahomans or other Americans reading this have ever lived in more politically perilous times than these, and few current members of Congress better represent the face of that peril than Markwayne Mullin. If we are to save democracy in America, we must vote blue in ’22.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

Letter: SB 1470 will hurt Oklahoma students, teachers

"This bill would negatively affect the state on an economic level, as major companies ignore Oklahoma as a real option because businesses know their employees value a strong education system as a benefit," says Tulsa resident Uriah Davis.

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

Letter: Back-to-work incentive plan was a failure

"Stitt’s minions devised a diabolical plan to keep our people from getting any help at all. First, the jobs were incentivized to "pay for outcomes" devised by the state, not as an actual wage. That's effectively wage slavery," says Tulsa resident Brian Turner.

Letter: Let's just stick to standard time

Letter: Let's just stick to standard time

"If a person is employed where their workday starts in the early morning, it almost requires one to purchase blackout curtains for your bedroom in order to get six to seven hours of sleep before your shift," says Broken Arrow resident Brian Cole.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert