Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

I see that Markwayne Mulllin has decided to jump on the bandwagon to run for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s Senate seat. This self-described hero of Jan. 6 has decided that his best chance to win that seat is to throw himself under the bus, introducing a phony bill to play “let’s pretend there was no second impeachment.”

The most contemptible thing about this is that Jan. 6 was an attempt at a Reichstag fire, so named because of the arson of the Reichstag parliament building in 1933 by Adolph Hinter’s flunkies was carried out so he could claim “temporary” special powers, and we all know where that led.

This effort by Mullin is nothing more than a demonstration of the mewling spinelessness that has infected most Republican elected officials as they compete to see which of them can prostrate themselves the most in front of Donald Trump, who instigated Jan 6.

Oklahoma needs people who will stand up for us in the Senate, not those who compete to bow down for the favor of a has-been failure.

