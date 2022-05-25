 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

I see that Markwayne Mulllin has decided to jump on the bandwagon to run for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s Senate seat. This self-described hero of Jan. 6 has decided that his best chance to win that seat is to throw himself under the bus, introducing a phony bill to play “let’s pretend there was no second impeachment.”

The most contemptible thing about this is that Jan. 6 was an attempt at a Reichstag fire, so named because of the arson of the Reichstag parliament building in 1933 by Adolph Hinter’s flunkies was carried out so he could claim “temporary” special powers, and we all know where that led.

This effort by Mullin is nothing more than a demonstration of the mewling spinelessness that has infected most Republican elected officials as they compete to see which of them can prostrate themselves the most in front of Donald Trump, who instigated Jan 6.

Oklahoma needs people who will stand up for us in the Senate, not those who compete to bow down for the favor of a has-been failure.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

Letter: Child tax credit should be renewed

"(Child Tax Credit) recipients lived healthier lives, invested more in their children's education, and were less likely to rely on payday loans. Families spent their CTC payments on rent, food, and clothes for their kids – the same costs that are going up for us all now," says Tulsa resident Star Okolie

