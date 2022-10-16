Letter: Mullin trying to rewrite Trump's impeachment history

I find it interesting that Senate candidate Rep. Markwayne Mullin continues to promote his two resolutions to expunge former President Donald Trump's impeachments.

Mullin's first resolution would have "expunged" Trump's 2019 impeachment over allegedly leveraging U.S. military aid to Ukraine for political favors.

At the time Mullin introduced his resolution he said, "Democrats abused our Constitution for their political gain, manipulating a perfect phone call with a vulnerable nation."

The U.S. Senate in its early 2020 trial didn't have enough Republican votes to convict Trump of the House's impeachment charges, with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, providing the only GOP vote to convict Trump.

Commenting on his second resolution to expunge Trump’s impeachment for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Mullin said the impeachment charge “contains a subjective account of that which transpired at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

It seems to me, Mullin’s continuing effort to rewrite history is ridiculous.

Instead of accepting and dealing with his leader’s wrongdoing, Mullin, who tolerated his dangerous misconduct, now wants to pretend that Trump’s misdeeds didn’t happen — or in the case of his “expunging” resolutions, that his offenses shouldn’t count.

