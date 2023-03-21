Per Tulsa World March 18 story "Following precedent, city to cover police costs associated with Trump visit," the City of Tulsa will pay cost of former President Donald Trump's security while in Tulsa for the NCAA Wrestling Championship event.

Why should the city pay for security? The City of Tulsa did not invite Trump; Sen. Markwayne Mullin did. Let him pay for the security expense which will be thousands of dollars.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.