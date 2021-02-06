Letter: Mullin should have worn the face mask

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin brought home recognition for our state as a goof who declined a mask while sequestered in close quarters with fellow lawmakers and staff during the Capitol siege on Jan. 6.

In his defense, he managed an inane political response as his reason.

At least five House members have since tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of this type of childish behavior.

I hope Mullin comes to an understanding of the relationship between masks and mitigation.

