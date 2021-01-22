Letter: Mullin should have set aside skepticism during crisis

It is inconceivable to me that a decent human being would not simply use a face mask when requested to protect another vulnerable human, especially when asked in a time of fear and danger, as reported on Jan. 12 in "Mullin refused to wear mask while huddled during siege.”

His response was that he was skeptical of masks effectiveness in reducing COVID-19 risks.

You would think Mullin could put aside his skeptical opinion and do this very hard thing of putting on a mask with the knowledge that over 400,000 Americans have lost their lives to this pandemic.

Even if he was right, could he not just simply accommodate this simple request just because of this moment of urgency?

Is this the character of the person I want to represent me and my neighbors in our U.S. Congress?

I will be supporting the next candidate who runs against him with my money, door knocking and making phone calls.