Letter: Mullin is no Henry Bellmon

As a native Nebraskan and a Democrat living in Oklahoma for nearly 60 years, I am used to living as a minority resident. However, my very favorite Oklahoma politician is Republican Henry Bellmon.

He served as a U.S. Marine, our governor, a U.S. senator, and as our governor again before retiring to his farm – not to some political think tank. I think he truly felt it was his duty as a citizen to serve his country not his political party. We have too few of those types, Republicans or Democrats.

I did not always agree with his decisions, nor did all Republicans. As governor, he signed House Bill 1017, a very progressive education program that has been gutted by later Republican administrations.

As senator, he voted for the Panama Canal legislation and school busing – two very unpopular things in Oklahoma that he felt were best for all of us. He did not vote the party line. He was elected governor again after leaving the Senate because he was an honest and ethical person.

Oklahoma now has a person who pledged to serve only three terms in the U.S. House and then served more terms and now is running for the Senate. This person has also been under investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee about his company since he began his service. That person is Markwayne Mullin, and he is certainly no Henry Bellmon.

