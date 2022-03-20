Letter: Mullin breaks term limit pledge again; time for him to step aside

There is a lot of information now on the replacement of the retirement of Sen. Jim Inhofe. One of the many people interested in the position is U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin.
I am wondering if Mullin has forgotten or thinks we have forgotten that he promised us that he would be in political arena for six years. His term as Congressman began in 2012 so his time is up.
It is now time for him to go home and allow others to fill state government positions. We have had enough of him.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.