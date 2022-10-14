Letter: Mullin a contradiction between what he says he believes... and what he does

Well, Markwayne Mullin's latest ad says he is a Christian, which is admirable. Still nothing about his platform or how he is going to help resolve some of the issues facing the country, however.

But I have a problem. How do you profess to being Christian and support Donald Trump and his big lie about the 2020 election?

I think what we have is a hypocrite who looking for a job to enrich himself. Oklahoma, beware.

