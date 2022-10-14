 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Mullin a contradiction between what he says he believes... and what he does

If a prominent district attorney in the state cannot access proper mental health services for his family, then how does that bode for everyone else? Plus, how can the community support Tulsa McLain High School after the fatal shooting?

Well, Markwayne Mullin's latest ad says he is a Christian, which is admirable. Still nothing about his platform or how he is going to help resolve some of the issues facing the country, however.

But I have a problem. How do you profess to being Christian and support Donald Trump and his big lie about the 2020 election?

I think what we have is a hypocrite who looking for a job to enrich himself. Oklahoma, beware.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

"Unfortunately, it seems our government on all levels fosters an atmosphere where real truth is nowhere to be found and whoever spurns evil becomes the prey," says Tulsa resident David Young.

