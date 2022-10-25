Letter: Mullin a Christian, a family man, and a Senate candidate with no plan

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, from asking if they ever smoked marijuana (one said yes, one said no) to the closing statement that brought one candidate out from behind the podium.
Markwayne Mullin has told us he is a Christian. OK, but that is not a requirement for the office of senator.
He has shown us pictures of his family. OK, but also not required. He has not even mentioned the children murdered by guns. Does he even think about the grieving parents?
What we really need to know is how he will work to reduce guns of every style that are used in our state and the entire country. He has not even mentioned guns or anything he sees important to our country.
What are his plans and goals for our country? It appears that the title of senator and money of our government are his goal.
