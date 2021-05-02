Letter: Moving Tulsa city services to edge of city would create 'high barrier'

In the April 25 editorial, the Tulsa World pointed out that the proposed move of the municipal court, Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Fire Department to between Garnett Road 129th East Avenue from downtown would be inefficient and isolate these services from the rest of city government ("We're skeptical about initial plans for a new home for city courts, jail and public safety leadership").

I would like to add that it would also create a very high barrier to Tulsa citizens relying on public transit who have business there.

Ordinary Tulsans need to go the courthouse to pay fines, face minor cases and sometimes to serve short sentences.

I haven’t heard yet whether the Family Safety Center would be moving too. But, if it does, that’s hundreds of families experiencing domestic violence who will also need to visit the new location.

From the lowest income part of Tulsa with the lowest vehicle ownership per household, residents from north Tulsa neighborhoods traveling to 51st Street and 129th East Avenue by public transit in the best of times would take about three hours each way.