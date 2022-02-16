Letter: Moving I-244 is an idea worth pursuing

The idea of drawing on the new federal infrastructure money to remove all, or a portion, of the northern leg of Interstate 244 is one that should be fully – and expeditiously – explored.

While progress has been made, Tulsa remains a divided city. Removing that section of I-244 will not magically cure our divisions, but it would be a big step in the right direction.

Tulsa has talented engineers who can come up with feasible plans for I-244. Removal of the entire northern leg may not be realistic, and many will oppose doing so.

If that’s not possible, either financially or politically, perhaps land bridges can be constructed over the section of I-244 just north of downtown, like those built over Riverside Drive next to the Gathering Place. Or a park could be built in that area, similar to the Klyde Warren Park that Dallas built over a recessed eight-lane freeway.

Tulsa recently began a master plan process for developing the Kirkpatrick Heights area north of downtown; any plan emerging from that process will be greatly enhanced by free and unimpeded access between downtown and the Kirkpatrick Heights/Greenwood area.