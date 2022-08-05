Letter: Move on from Republicans, Democrats. Move to the Forward Party.

I have grown weary of politics, of the animus-driven political warfare, of the disregard for “We the People” in favor of party, of extremism in both parties, and of divisive rhetoric.

Often, the primary focus of both parties seems to be to logjam the efforts of the other party, regardless of the validity and necessity of the efforts at hand. This makes no sense, which is perhaps why independents like me now outnumber Democrats and Republicans.

To continue as we are is to tolerate legislative inaction. To continue as we are is to ensure a divided nation. To continue as we are is pure insanity.

There is an alternative, however. A new political party is in the offing, the Forward Party, which evolved from the merging of three like-minded parties that each embraced nonpartisanship.

Here are several statements from its webpage (forwardparty.com): "The Forward Party stands for doing, not dividing. That means rejecting political extremes and working together to take real action on every important issue for the unrepresented majority in American politics.

"The Forward Party will create a political home for everyone willing to set aside the partisan extremes and find practical ways to make this country better." "We won't ignore problems so that we can use them to drive wedges between Americans; nothing gets done when opposing views are treated like enemy positions."

I, for one, am ready for change. I need it, if for no other reason than to maintain my sanity.

