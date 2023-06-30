State Superintendent Ryan Walters is a raging Christian fundamentalist who won't want to stop until he has imposed his far-right view of Christianity on Oklahoma schools.

His claims that Oklahoma schools are forcing a liberal agenda on students are ludicrous and intended to scare parents.

One of the concepts that make America great is the freedom of, and from, religion; to take us to a place where one religion is the rule is to decline into theocracy, and history clearly shows what invariably happens then.

I pray that the Oklahoma electorate never elects him to any office ever again.