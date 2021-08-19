Letter: Most people not showing personal responsibility

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been many people who refused to wear masks.

Oklahoma Republicans, led by Gov. Kevin Stitt, have made it very difficult for schools to require masks.

Before the pandemic, Republican lawmakers created legislation making it possible for anyone to have virtually unrestricted gun rights, claiming that gun control laws interfered with personal liberty.

In both scenarios, personal responsibility on the part of mask haters or gun lovers is ignored.

Mask haters may have the right to catch COVID-19.

Do they have a right to infect others, especially children who are too young for vaccination?

Do they have a right to fill up hospitals, so that people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries are turned away from emergency rooms?

Do gun lovers have the right to shoot someone accidentally (the major cause of gun deaths and injuries)?

Do they have the right to shoot someone because of an argument or a need to dominate others?

Even under federal background check requirements, gang members, thieves and the people who have severe mental illness can get guns.