Letter: Most Oklahomans support abortion access beyond saving the life of the mother

As a result of our U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, Oklahoma outlaws abortions in nearly all cases. For those in need, remaining abortion alternatives include obtaining illegal drugs or traveling out of state.

Nearly 50 years ago, the Roe v, Wade decision was a compromise, which allowed abortions across all 50 states. A state's prohibition applied only to the last trimester of pregnancy.

Now that all abortion rights are left to the states, Oklahoma's law makes illegal a woman's right to choose, while more liberal minded states may allow abortions right up to the moment before birth.

Given that our far right legislators will continue their extreme opposition to almost all abortions, an initiative petition remains our only and best alternative. I believe a majority of Oklahomans will support some allowance for abortions over and above protecting the life of the mother.

Just as a vote of the people enacted Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana, we can achieve a similar outcome for abortion legislation. At a minimum, an initiative petition should codify abortions in the first trimester and in cases of rape and incest.

Extreme measures and laws do not provide good outcomes and answers for personal decisions. We need a reasonable compromise to solve the tragic abortion dilemma in Oklahoma.

