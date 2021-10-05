Letter: More to border problems than mounted border patrol agents

It looks like President Joe Biden finally has given The Associated Press permission to mention something going on at the “closed” Mexican border.

Would it be about over all people illegally surging the border? No. Would it be about if they had COVID-19 or wore a mask? No. Would it be about how much money and human trafficking the coyotes are raking in to allow passage? No. Would it be about how many thousands of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs are smuggled in? No. This list could go on for pages.

It was about a mounted border patrol agent doing his thankless job trying to protect our southern border. There were no whips. Reins were used just to control horses. No contact was made by horse or agent with people illegally crossing the border.

How many times does this have to happen before journalists and news outlets will wait for the facts, and not just try to be first in line?

