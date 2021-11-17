Letter: More than two genders is possible, despite Gov. Stitt's beliefs

Gov. Kevin Stitt believes "people are created by God to be male or female. Period ("Nonbinary marker fought," Nov. 11).”
But God created people with hormones like testosterone and progesterone and more, in a broad diversity of distribution well observed by scientists.
Some people may believe that the world is flat, but that doesn't make it true.
I believe that we humans tend to underestimate God's creativity and therefore create arbitrary categories. But if CRAYOLA could and did create 128 colors and give them names, though most of us started with a box of eight, I can accept that God made humans in more than two categories.
