Letter: More tax cuts will not make us top 10

State legislators are proposing a myriad of tax cuts which will have no impact in moving Oklahoma toward being a top 10 state.
We have low rankings in many areas, and I recall the governor saying he would make us a top 10 state.
But when taxes are reduced, it is nearly impossible to get the 75% of votes in the Legislature to get them back.
Instead of tax cuts, improve our deficiencies in many areas. Let’s move forward, not backward or standing still.
