Letter: More support needed for children, parents in child welfare cases

As a social worker in the Tulsa area, there has been a recent barrier observed with child services when a child is in state custody. Children in state custody cannot receive two part-time daycare subsidies, even when their case plan goal is family reunification.

As this might not seem like a major deal to some, it can put a lot of additional stress on families while they are in a transitional period in a case. A transitional period would be considered a child having unsupervised and overnight family time with their biological family while still being placed in out of home care with their foster family.

Most child welfare cases in Oklahoma have a case plan goal of reunification. If biological families are not able to obtain childcare during this transitional period, it creates a greater stress on the biological families.

Typically, during this transitional period, once overnights begin, the case could move quickly unless an imminent safety threat arises.

Being able to provide a transitional or preventive daycare for both foster families and biological families at this point would be highly beneficial for the families, as this gives the children time to transition into a new daycare and for the biological parents to feel supported.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

