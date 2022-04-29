Letter: More serious effort needed to address homelessness

While getting gas at QuikTrip, you will observe a wide range of homeless issues. In 2020, Oklahoma had an estimated 3,932 people who are homeless on any given day, 325 families, 774 homeless students and 1,668 were in shelters according to usich.gov.

Among people who are homeless, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia occur more commonly in this population. Few have access to mental health facilities and doctors which only hastens the spiral downward.

Compounding the homeless issue, without proper treatment, many are turning to self-medication. “Mental health problems continue to represent significant challenges to service providers who are limited in their options for finding mental health care for these underserved,” the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness reported.

Services are best served at the location where people who are homeless are. It is not likely the they will seek out treatment unless they are readily provided and guided to those facilities.

A sense of helplessness is pictured when all you own fits into a shopping cart. “Those who find themselves homeless have exhausted their resources and no longer have any resources left to turn to in order to address their situation,” the U.S. ICH says. We must address this as a community if we hope to move towards ending homelessness.

