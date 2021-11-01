Letter: More residential street lights needed in Tulsa

I am appalled at the lack of street lights in Tulsa. I drive a school bus, and one recent morning when it was very dark out, I had a lot of difficulty negotiating my route. So, I had to go extra slow.

This is more than disconcerting, because I suspect other drivers encounter this problem. It is amazing to me that Tulsa has invested quite a bit of money on road construction, but they have allocated almost nothing to lighting.

I would sincerely hope to see notification in the news about them starting a street lighting project, especially in residential areas.

I wish Tulsa would invest in street lights to keep our community safe.

