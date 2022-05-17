Letter: More needs to be done to tackle bullying in school

Bullying has been a major concern in recent years, which may be in part of an increased awareness and acceptance of mental health in the media.

In addition to this awareness of bullying, there has been more focus on the possible side effects of bullying among social media as well as in conversations between parents and school systems, specifically an increase in mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, self-harming, and suicide rates.

Research shows that 1 in 4 school-aged youth experience bullying and that 3 in 4 have seen a peer being bullied in school.

The effects of bullying were experienced recently here in Broken Arrow when a student from the Broken Arrow Freshman Academy died by suicide last February.

This led to protests within and outside the school due to students and parents claiming nothing has been done by school administrators to prevent bullying, triggering a less than genuine response from the district itself stating that there are resources available to students who experience bullying.

As a person who works in schools, I can say that the problem is that these services are very often unknown and underutilized until it is too late; it is a reactionary response to tragedy.

To save lives, we need to work more proactively to provide training to school staff to help prevent bullying and stop it at the source, as well as encourage students to utilize mental health resources in their schools and promote policy changes at the state level.

