Letter: More mental health crisis efforts needed

I was shocked and appalled after watching the recent police video showing Tulsa police interaction with LaDonna Paris (“TPD responds to video or arrest,” March 31), who was experiencing a mental health crisis (bipolar mania).

The officers knew this woman was in crisis and yet made very callous and unprofessional remarks. Chief Wendell Franklin is thus presented with an opportunity to state to his officers and to the public that such behavior will not be tolerated.

Although TPD officers receive 60 hours of mental health training while at the police academy and 40 hours of crisis intervention training, once on the force they should not be put in the situation of dealing with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. After all, what could be more frightening than being confronted by a uniformed officer?

Until we find a better way to treat people with serious mental illness (which in most cases is very treatable) we need to rely on people trained to handle mental health crises. Priority should be given to increasing the availability of crisis intervention teams both to assure 24-hour availability and to be able to respond to simultaneous calls.

The long- term solution of course is ensuring access to mental health treatment. This can be challenging – finding and funding qualified providers, ensuring compliance with office visits and medication, etc.

Yes, it will be expensive but perhaps less so than recurrent and chronic incarceration, involvement with law enforcement and the judicial system, etc. Sound like a good pilot project?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.