Letter: More guns at work and in bars doesn't make it safer

Are you kidding me? The Oklahoma Republican Legislature has a bill to make it legal to carry a gun in a bar?

That’s insane! That’s the last place guns should be allowed.

They also want to make it legal for employees to take guns to work and give them civil and criminal immunity if acting in a "prudent" and "reasonable" manner with a gun.

How many cases have there been where a disgruntled employee has killed their coworkers?

There are too many crazy people to allow this. I find it hard to believe that most legislators' constituents would approve of this.

It’s time to clean house beginning with the governor.

Jerry Thorman, Bixby

