 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: More guns at work and in bars doesn't make it safer

Letter: More guns at work and in bars doesn't make it safer

{{featured_button_text}}

Are you kidding me? The Oklahoma Republican Legislature has a bill to make it legal to carry a gun in a bar?

That’s insane! That’s the last place guns should be allowed.

They also want to make it legal for employees to take guns to work and give them civil and criminal immunity if acting in a "prudent" and "reasonable" manner with a gun.

How many cases have there been where a disgruntled employee has killed their coworkers?

There are too many crazy people to allow this. I find it hard to believe that most legislators' constituents would approve of this.

It’s time to clean house beginning with the governor.

Jerry Thorman, Bixby

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News