Letter: More facts about the Keystone Pipeline

The recent “pipeline misconceptions” letter also contains errors. The “Keystone Pipeline” runs from Hardisty, in Alberta, Canada, to the Gulf of Mexico and is fully operational.

Phase 1 of the Keystone Pipeline runs from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, and was operational in 2010. It runs 2,147 miles.

Phase 2 of the Keystone Pipeline runs from Steele City, Nebraska, to Cushing and was completed in 2011. It runs 291 miles.

Phase 3a of the Keystone Pipeline runs from Cushing to Port Arthur, Texas, and was completed in 2012. It runs 487 miles.

Phase 3b of the Keystone Pipeline runs from Port Arthur, Texas, to Houston and was completed in 2016. It runs 47 miles.

Phase 4 is the “Keystone XL Pipeline” that President Joe Biden canceled. It was to be a separate pipeline that would have run from Hardisty through Montana, South Dakota and tied in to the Keystone Pipeline in Steele City. It would have added 1,179 miles of pipeline to carry the dirtiest tar sands oil to market. The previous letter said the shortcut through Montana would allow oil producers to add their higher quality product to the pipeline. Tar sands oil requires more refining and emits three times more greenhouse gas than conventional crude oil.

In 2020, the oil industry was producing 18.4 million barrels of oil per day. 2022 they are producing almost 12 million barrels per day. Less oil and more people driving equals higher prices.

The economy is hurting everywhere, not just in the United States. It’s a worldwide inflation problem.

