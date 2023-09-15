I just read where Sen. James Lankford worried about Oklahoma's school children being hurt by those trying to undermine and indoctrinate our public schools with dangerous ideas.

Turns out he was railing about the Chinese and not the right-wing zealots on school boards and those disrupting school meetings with silly agendas ("D.C. Digest: Lankford renews criticism of Chinese language program," Sept. 3.)

These agendas include a Chinese-language class at Booker T. Washington High School, the so-called "woke" movement, school bathroom policies and requiring Christianity in public schools. Let's not forget efforts by Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters to rid Oklahoma of public schools through vouchers and tax credits.

The Booker T. Washington High School Chinese-language class has been offered since at least when my son attended in the 1990s. He still seems pretty American.

The opposite of their definition of "woke" is teaching history that neglects anything negative about white people. They would downplay the effects of slavery and the Civil War that led to 600,000 American deaths, the near genocide of Native American people and Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre.

The bathroom policies, which are about restricting transgender students, are another straw dog to rile Lankford's base.

And the use of taxpayer money to support religion in public schools is un-American and a First Amendment issue. Freedom of religion dates to reasons why Pilgrims fled their country. There is no way this passes constitutional muster.

Oklahoma ranks 49th in education. There's only one way to go. You guess which direction we're headed.

